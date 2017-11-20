Rain this week could lead to river flooding

Some river flooding is possible in Western Washington this week.

The National Weather Service reports that periods of heavy rain and unseasonably high snow levels could drive some Western Washington Rivers above flood stage by Wednesday.

The threat of flooding will increase as a frontal system moves through the region Tuesday and Tuesday night with the snow level 8000 to 9000 feet.

That storm could bring 2 to 5 inches of rain to the mountains, with the heaviest amounts over the Olympics and Mount Rainier.

The snow level will remain relatively high, 6000 to 7000 feet, as another front moves through Wednesday night and Thursday.

At this time, river models indicate that some of the more flood-prone Western Washington rivers could experience minor flooding by Wednesday.