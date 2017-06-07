Rain or shine, the Aberdeen HS graduation will be outdoors

Rain or shine, the Aberdeen High School graduation on Friday will be outdoors.
In an announcement from the school, they say that despite reports of rain in the forecast, Principal Sherri Northington has decided that the field will be set up “in the traditional way” and is advising anyone who attends to dress for the weather, “whatever that turns out to be.”
The Aberdeen graduation is set to begin at 6pm at Stewart Field.
The National Weather Service in Seattle has updated their forecast to include Showers, with thunderstorms possible on Friday. The Stewart Field home field grandstands are currently uncovered pending a roofing project this summer.
Northington suggests those who attend bring a blanket to sit on to stay dry and be prepared to cover up in case of rain.
A portion of the end-zone will be reserved for the AHS Band in case of rain.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 11pm. Low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain before 11am, then showers after 11am. High near 59. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 58. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.