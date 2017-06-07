Rain or shine, the Aberdeen HS graduation will be outdoors

Rain or shine, the Aberdeen High School graduation on Friday will be outdoors.

In an announcement from the school, they say that despite reports of rain in the forecast, Principal Sherri Northington has decided that the field will be set up “in the traditional way” and is advising anyone who attends to dress for the weather, “whatever that turns out to be.”

The Aberdeen graduation is set to begin at 6pm at Stewart Field.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has updated their forecast to include Showers, with thunderstorms possible on Friday. The Stewart Field home field grandstands are currently uncovered pending a roofing project this summer.

Northington suggests those who attend bring a blanket to sit on to stay dry and be prepared to cover up in case of rain.

“Folks can sit in the end zone, if they wish, or on the visitor side,” she added. “But the set up will be in the traditional way toward the home stands.”

A portion of the end-zone will be reserved for the AHS Band in case of rain.

Forecast as of June 7, at 7am