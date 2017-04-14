Rain reschedules more GHC games

Weather continues to win the battle with Choker Softball and Baseball teams.

The Grays Harbor College announced that more games are being rescheduled because of unplayable conditions.

For baseball, the game scheduled for today against Lower Columbia, has been moved to Easter Sunday. The game will be played at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 5pm, this will be the first time this year the Chokers will have a true home game.

For softball, Centralia will visit the Bishop Athletic Complex this Saturday at 12pm. The home games rained out yesterday vs. Clackamas have been rescheduled for next Wednesday April 19th at the Bishop Athletic Complex.

Games are scheduled to start at 3pm.

The Choker softball team will travel to Lower Columbia to face the Red Devils next Thursday April 20.

The crossover tourney scheduled for April 22-23 to be held in Portland, has been cancelled to help teams get league games caught up.

The Chokers will travel to Salem Oregon to make up 2 doubleheaders with Chemeketa College.