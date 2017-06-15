A.R.M. board asking for over $55k to continue Main Street consideration

The Aberdeen Revitalization Movement has asked the City of Aberdeen for $55,800 to run their operations as a Main Street Community until the end of the year.

In October of 2016, the City signed a letter in support of the ARM goal.

Under the Main Street program, businesses within a specified district would be eligible for a tax incentive program that provides a 75% Business & Occupation (B&O) or Public Utility tax credit to businesses for contributions given to ARM.

In a presentation at the Wednesday City Council meeting, ARM Vice President Gary Jones spoke on the needs for the funding.

Jones was a part of the Main Street Community in Ellensburg before moving to Aberdeen.

Jones says that they are asking for $55,800 to operate their office and fund a full-time Executive Director.

Councilman Pete Schave asked if this would be a recurring ask to the City.

Schave also commented that he felt the City should obligate funding to ARM for up to 5 years.

Councilwoman Tawni Andrews said that she had concerns with funding ARM in the years to come.

In a series of public meetings, ARM spoke to the community about their goals.

ARM is already listed as a Main Street Affiliate Community, but is not eligible for the tax benefits.

33 cities in Washington are Main Street Communities, including Port Angeles, Ellensburg, and Centralia.

The request was sent to the Finance Committee for further discussion.