Quinault man sentenced for sex crime

A Quinault Indian Nation member was sentence to prison for rape of a child.

According to the Department of Justice, 33 year old Develin L. Howtopat was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison, with 20 years of supervised release, for rape of a child

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes announced that Howtopat pleaded guilty in December 2016, admitting that he had sexually molested a child in Taholah.

According to the report, the abuse happened in 2008 when the child was 7 or 8.

U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton sentenced Howtopat to the 12-year prison term, calling the crime “despicable.”

The molestation was reported to authorities in 2015 and Hoquiam Police, along with Quinault Indian Nation Police and the FBI, investigated.

Howtopat was arrested in April 2016, and has remained in custody since.