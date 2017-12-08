Quinault man sentenced for sex crime
By KXRO News
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 7:33 AM

A Quinault Indian Nation member was sentence to prison for rape of a child.

According to the Department of Justice, 33 year old Develin L. Howtopat was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison, with 20 years of supervised release, for rape of a child

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes announced that Howtopat pleaded guilty in December 2016, admitting that he had sexually molested a child in .

According to the report, the abuse happened in 2008 when the child was 7 or 8.

U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton sentenced Howtopat to the 12-year prison term, calling the crime “despicable.”

The molestation was reported to authorities in 2015 and Hoquiam Police, along with Quinault Indian Nation Police and the , investigated.

Howtopat was arrested in April 2016, and has remained in custody since.

 

