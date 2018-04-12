Quinault Indian Nation elects 2018/2019 leadership

The Quinault Indian Nation have re-elected their Tribal Council leadership.

At their annual General Council meeting on April 7, the Quinault Indian Nation held their national elections, with President Fawn Sharp, Vice President Tyson Johnston, Treasurer Lawrence “Larry” Ralston, and Secretary Latosha Underwood all retaining their current seats.

Elected for the first time was Third Councilman John Bryson Jr., taking the seat previously listed as held by Pierre Augare.

The General Council meeting was open to only enrolled tribal members.

“This election was a clear expression of the sovereignty of the Quinault People and, from my standpoint, a humbling and inspiring show of support in the Nation’s current leadership from its citizens,” said President Sharp, who was re-elected to her fifth term in office.

According to a release, Sharp is the 9th Quinault President since 1922 and the second woman.

“The Quinault people have been renowned for the stability, integrity, and strength of our governmental institutions for generations, a tradition I know our current leadership will work hard to support and build upon.”

The QIN says that President Sharp has identified climate change policy, advancing and strengthening Tribal sovereignty and diversifying and expanding Quinault’s private sector economy as her priorities going into the new term.

“I am ecstatic to be re-elected four times consecutively to serve as the Treasurer for the Quinault Indian Nation,” said Treasurer Lawrence “Larry” Ralston, a former Tribal police chief. “My personal and professional commitment to serve three more years is a challenge that I welcome as part of my sacred duty to build a solid financial future for the next seven generations of the Quinault people.”

The Quinault Indian Nation has slightly over 3000 enrolled members.