The Quileute language to be taught in school as part of a grant

A tribal school on the Washington coast will receive funding to teach Quileute as part of the curriculum.

10 school districts and two tribal schools were awarded grants to support K-12 dual language programs. This includes the Quileute Tribal School near La Push.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) announced;

“These grants will help students learn practically by applying English and a second language to core subjects,” said Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I applaud legislators for understanding this need.”

The Quileute Nation says that in 2007, the Tribal Council set up a two-year Quileute Revitalization Project with the goal of encouraging the use of Quileute words and phrases in everyday life.

While the majority of the schools will receive funds that will expand their language programs, Quileute is joined by the Wa He Lut Indian School to bring their tribal heritage into classes.

The grants will be used to help prepare teachers to instruct in the dual language program, to help recruit bilingual teachers, and to purchase instructional materials.

The grants were made possible by Substitute House Bill 1445, passed in 2017.

“There is a need for all students to learn two languages,” said Superintended Chris Reykdal . “In my six-year vision for restructuring K-12 education in Washington state, I call for all students to learn a second language, and to begin that learning in kindergarten, if not earlier. Knowing how to communicate in multiple languages, especially in our increasingly diverse and globally interdependent world, is crucial to student success beyond high school.”

Total funding for the program, called the K-12 Dual Language Grant Program, is $900,000 for 2017-19. The funding will be split between OSPI and the Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB) for their Bilingual Educator Initiative.