QIN and local groups meeting to protect local waters and to honor those who do

Local tribal officials and members of Coastal Unity will meet June 6 for a Water Protection Gathering.

The Quinault Indian Nation tells KXRO that Coastal Unity, Miss Quinault Indian Nation Shauvaghna Underwood, Vice President of Quinault Indian Nation Tyson Johnston, Arthur Grunbaum of Citizens for a Clean Harbor, and other local representatives will meet to “look at the threats faced by Grays Harbors rivers, lakes, streams, and Ocean waters, advance ways to protect our waters” and to “honor the hard work of our water protectors”.

The Water Protection Gathering will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Shilo Inn and Suites in Ocean Shores on Tuesday, June 6, at 6 pm.

In a release, they say that “The Water Protectors Summit is open to anyone who is dedicated to having clean water, today and for future generations.”

The agenda includes a panel to look at local threats to water, as well as threats on the national and state level, and to hear from representatives working to protect local water.

The event is free and open to the public.

Coastal Unity is a local group that says they “came together on January 21, 2017, following our North Beach Women’s March.“