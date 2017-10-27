QIN K9 Jeb getting his own protective vest

Quinault Nation Police Department’s K9 Jeb has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

“The Quinault Nation Police Department would like to thank Vested Interest in K9s Inc. for their time and excellent services they have provided. Quinault Nation would also like to send a special thank you to Shana Greene for her generous donation, which made this armor possible for K9 Jeb. K9 Jeb and I can now work in confidence knowing K9 Jeb has body armor to help keep him safe from any dangerous environments we might encounter,” said Corporal Tyler Warne of the Quinault Nation Police Department.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity from Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars.

All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.

K9 Jeb’s vest is sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA and embroidered with the sentiment “Four paws and one courageous heart.”

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.