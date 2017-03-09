QBRC breaks ground on $25 million expansion

Quinault Beach Resort & Casino has broken ground on its $25 million expansion.

The Quinault Indian Nation tells KXRO that the first phase of development includes “a new circular bar, expanded gaming area and devices including a “smoke-free” gaming area, a Quinault-themed buffet and an expanded kitchen.”

The expansion project will employ more than 100 laborers during the construction and ultimately bring up to 70 new jobs to the region.

Don Kajans, General Manager/CEO of Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, said, “We are all very happy to see the expansion started. Our guests have been wonderful in supporting us and demanding more space and gaming options, amenities like the buffet and especially more Quinault cultural influence in the art and design. There was a committee of Quinault that helped us with design, colors and more. We couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

“The Quinault Indian Nation is committed to providing the citizens of Grays Harbor County as well as visitors an outstanding and memorable experience here in our beautiful area on the Pacific Ocean. We invest in our resort so people will find maximum comfort and have a truly enjoyable base from which they can enjoy the entertainment of the casino, a walk on the beach or a hike in the forest, the shops of Ocean Shores or bird watching at the estuary. There is so much to do here, and as the resort continues to expand so does the value of the experience. The Quinault Nation invites everyone to come join us and enjoy our traditional hospitality,” said Fawn Sharp, President of the Quinault Indian Nation.

The expansion follows the completion of a 159 room remodel at the resort.