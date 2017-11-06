Puyallup woman causes 3 car accident while Driving Under the Influence
The tells KXRO that drugs or alcohol were involved in an accident that sent a woman to the hospital.

The accident happened on State Route 105 in , near Bottle Beach State Park.

As a 45 year old Puyallup woman was driving north on the Westport Highway, she crossed the center line in her 1999 Suzuki Vitara.

2 other vehicles were driving south on SR 105, driven by local men.

When the Puyallup woman crossed the road, she struck a 2010 Ford Explorer with a 72 year old Westport man behind the wheel.

A 26 year old Aberdeen man in a 2013 Ford F250 was following the Explorer, striking it.

The Puyallup woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries, and all 3 vehicles were damaged. The Vitara and Explorer were towed from the scene.

The woman was cited with a DUI.

 

