PUD warns of continued phone scams

Phone scammers are continuing to target Grays Harbor PUD customers, threatening to shut-off their power if payments are not immediately made on accounts that they claim are delinquent.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that their customer service staff have reported receiving calls from customers who were contacted by scammers claiming to be from the PUD and able to manipulate phone numbers to make it appear as if the call is coming from the utility.

“While the methods of these scams are becoming more sophisticated, the scams still only work if you volunteer your personal information,” says Customer Service Director Katy Moore. “So far our customers have done the right thing by calling the PUD to report the scams and to check on their account status.”

If you receive a fraudulent call or mailing you should under no circumstances agree to send money to the callers or give them bank account, credit card, or other information.

The PUD says instead you are advised to contact their customer service department at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim and contact the office of your local law enforcement agency.