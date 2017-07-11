PUD and Sierra Pacific renegotiate contract, saving ratepayers millions over 5 years

Sierra Pacific Industries and the Grays Harbor PUD have renegotiated their contract, saving millions of dollars over the next 10 years.

On Monday, the Grays Harbor PUD Board of Commissioners approved a new contract to purchase power from Sierra Pacific that will extend their agreement an additional 5 years, but will lower and stabilize the overall costs for the entire period.

“This is a classic win-win situation and a great deal for Grays Harbor County,” said PUD Board President Arie Callaghan. “The cost savings in this agreement will improve the financial stability for the Grays Harbor PUD while at the same time creating a reliable revenue stream for a company that employs Grays Harbor residents.”

Sierra Pacific creates power using their renewable biomass cogeneration facility. Excess power not used by their Junction City location is then sold to the PUD, fulfilling obligations for the utility under I-937 for renewable energy.

Lisa Perry, Community Relations Manager for Sierra Pacific, said that the new contract helps both sides.

The contract, first established in 2003 and renegotiated in 2010, was set on an increasing price scale. As of this month, the price per megawatt hour would have been $78.15. Under the updated contract, that price will be set at $53.00 a megawatt hour until 2027.

Arie Callaghan, PUD Board President, said that this project not only works to build the total renewable energy that the PUD uses, but the fact that it is local makes it more important.

PUD General Manager Dave Ward says the willingness of Sierra Pacific to agree to renegotiate the contract in exchange for a five-year extension will strengthen the utility’s financial position.

“This is a great example of compromise and cooperation,” said Ward. “Sierra Pacific was looking for a reliable market for their power and the utility was looking for savings to help our customers. Those two goals met in the middle to create an agreement that helps both parties.”

If the extension had not been approved, the price of power by 2022 at the end of the original contract would have reached $87.43 by 2022, allowing a savings of an estimated $13.7-million over the next 5 years.