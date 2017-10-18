PUD reminder: stay away from downed power lines

As the first storms of the fall move toward Grays Harbor, PUD crews are reminding customers to stay clear of downed power lines.

“Just because a line is down on the ground or hanging from a downed tree or pole, does not mean that it is de-energized,” said PUD Safety/Environment Director Dale Benner. “If you come across a downed power line, stay away from it and immediately contact the PUD.”

On Tuesday, PUD crews witnessed a close call on the Walker Road when a property owner was found cutting a fallen tree that was next to a downed, but still energized line.

“That customer was very lucky,” said Benner. “If he had made contact with that line, at best he is in the hospital and at worst it would have killed him.”

If you see a downed power line, immediately call 911.

If you are in a vehicle that has struck a power pole and the lines are near or on your car, you should call 911 and stay in your vehicle until help arrives.