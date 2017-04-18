PUD recognizes National Lineman Appreciation Day

The Grays Harbor PUD Commissioners approved a resolution in support of designating today as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

First recognized by Congress in 2013, the day celebrates the work of men and women across the country charged with building and maintaining the power system that keeps our homes and businesses on line.

The PUD says their 23 linemen are responsible for the maintenance of 1,595 miles of distribution line, 223 miles of transmission line, and over 30,000 poles.

Teamed with other PUD employees, the Grays Harbor linemen have repaired and maintained a system that is one of the most exposed in Washington state.

“I really believe that the 23 linemen employed by the Grays Harbor PUD are the very best in the business,” said Board President Arie Callaghan. “When you add together the number of storms that pound our county and the huge service area they are responsible for and still come up with the outstanding reliability numbers we see in Grays Harbor that speaks volumes about the work they do for our customers.”