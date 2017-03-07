PUD rate adjustment and increase coming April 1.

PUD customers will see their rates increase in April.

ON Monday, the PUD Commissioners approved a new rate structure, moving to a flat rate for power. This change will impact all customers, showing an increase of $11 a month for most customers, and higher increases for those who use a higher amount of power.

The move is intended to adjust for “rising power costs, soft surplus sales and existing high cost renewable energy contracts” according to a statement from General Manager Dave Ward.

Ward says that the wholesale market prices have decreased dramatically, and this change has brought on a lower overall budget for the PUD.

The change in the way the PUD charges for power will mean that all customers who yous the full 360 kWhs will see their bills increase by $11 a month. The increase of the residential rate will move from $0.082 to $0.085, and will bring a new cost of $0.30 per 100 kWh.

All other will see a 4% rate increase.

“We share and understand the frustration our customers are feeling at the prospect of higher rates but to delay the needed changes would only increase the cost to the utility and its customers,” said Commission President Arie Callaghan. “‘This restructure and increase are driven by financial facts which we are happy to share with any customer who wishes to learn about the realities the Grays Harbor PUD is facing.”

The change puts reccomendations in place found in a cost of service study performed in 2015. The commissioners chose to partially implement the restructure in 2016.

“To maintain the current rate structure would mean a larger increase. To use credit to pay the bill would simply postpone and increase the final cost. If we act now, we set the utility on stable ground,” said Ward.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Callaghan. “Expensive contracts will expire in the next five years, meaning the utility will have more revenue to put into the system and to pay down debt. By taking action now, we are helping to make sure the utility is stable and ready to move forward.”

KXRO asked the PUD why alternative cost cutting measures weren’t instituted, such as a cut in staffing.

Ward said that any cuts on staff or resources mean a cut on service to the customer.

‎Communications and Government Relations Director Ian Cope told KXRO that to generate the funds needed, “Roughly 1/3 of the PUD staff would have to be cut to eliminate the need for this increase. To do that would have a huge negative impact on customer service, system maintenance, reliability and emoloyee and customer safety. Those impacts would simply grow worse and worse over time.”

“Raising rates is the last thing we want to do, but rising power costs, soft surplus sales and existing high cost renewable energy contracts make this a necessary step. Our mission is to provide high value utility services at the lowest practical cost. Given the financial realities we are facing, this is the lowest practical cost we can accept without seriously impacting the service, safety and reliability we owe to our customers,” said General Manager Dave Ward.

Ward reminds residents, that to lower overall costs due to cold weather or increasing rates, the PUD offers services to review power use in homes through their Energy Savings Programs.