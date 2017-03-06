PUD looking at rate increases this afternoon

The Grays Harbor PUD will consider a rate increase and restructure at their commission meeting today.

If it is approved, the change would put in place recommendations from a 2015 cost of service study by eliminating the two tier residential rate in favor of a flat $0.085 rate.

The resolution will not change the residential system charge which will remain at $39 per month.

“We understand that many of our customers are struggling already, with the current economy and financial hardships we witness on a daily basis.” said Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Skolrood. “Balancing our budget has become more and more difficult as the cost of power rises, the secondary market where we sell our surplus power has fallen, and we continue to be responsible for high cost renewable energy contracts.”

Under the proposed flat rate, a residential customer who uses 360 kWh’s of energy will see their bill increase by about $11 per month, while those that use an average of 1200 kWh’s will see their bill increase by about $13 per month.

All other rate schedules will see a 4% rate increase.

“Our mission is to provide high value utility services at the lowest practical cost, and as such we continuously monitor internal costs and reduce spending wherever feasible. Adjusting rates is the last thing we want to do, but this is the lowest practical cost we can accept without seriously impacting the service, safety and reliability we owe to our customers,” said General Manager Dave Ward.

The board will meet on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. to consider the resolution.

If approved, the new rates will take effect on April 1, 2017.