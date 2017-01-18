PUD dealing with outages impacting over 5,000

Grays Harbor PUD crews are dealing with multiple outages.

They say the most significant outage is from Markham west to Westport and south to Tokeland, involving 5,111 customers.

The PUD tells KXRO that eight transmission poles were brought down in a marshy area off of SR105.

Access, weather, and tidal concerns will make this a lengthy outage, with restoration not expected until tonight at the earliest.

The Grays Harbor PUD also responded to outages from Copalis Crossing to Iron Springs and in Ocean Shores and power has been restored to those areas.

To report an outage, please call the outage reporting line at 360-537-3721 or 1-888-541-5923.

Photos care of GHPUD