PUD customers victim of scam once again

Scammers are coming after Grays Harbor PUD customers once again, calling homes and threatening to shut-off power and if residents don’t pay over the phone.

The Grays Harbor PUD says that this is a reoccurring scam, and the customers are being told that their bill is delinquent, and only if a payment is made immediately will they keep their power on.

They tell KXRO that the PUD Customer Service office have received several calls from commercial customers reporting the scam.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the PUD, call our customer service office to verify your account status before you make any payment,” said Customer Service Manager Katy Moore. “These scams only work when people volunteer their personal information.”

Anyone who receives a call such as this should not agree to pay the callers, or give them any bank account, credit card or other information.

The PUD says that customers should hang up, and call the PUD office at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim and to contact the office of their local law enforcement agency.