PUD Budget Billing sees increase along with all customers

Grays Harbor PUD customers who use Budget Billing will see an increase on their bill this month.

Used as a way to ensure PUD bills are a consistent amount each month, regardless of energy usage.

Budget Billing customer accounts are reviewed annually, and the total amount is split over 12 months between the bills, instead of higher amounts in the colder months and lower in the summer.

Although, even Budget Billing is seeing an increase with the changes at the PUD that started in April.

Communications and Government Relations Director Ian Cope told KXRO that starting with their May bill, all Budget Billing customers will see a $15 increase.

“The PUD increased customer rates on April 1, 2017. As a result of that increase, budget billing customers will notice a $15 increase on their monthly bill.

Cope told KXRO that this addition was used to avoid added costs at the end of the yearly cycle, but says that this amount will be adjusted when next reviewed.

“Should that amount not accurately reflect a customer’s power usage, accounts will be credited or debited during their annual reevaluation.”

Customers will notice the $15 change on their May bills, and should adjust automatic bill payers accordingly.

The PUD encourages budget billing customers to monitor their power usage on their monthly bill, or the PUD SmartHub app at www.ghpud.org or on their mobile devices. By regularly monitoring their account customers will be aware if their usage is accurately reflected by their monthly bill.