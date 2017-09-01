Public meeting in Hoquiam for proposed potash facility

A public meeting is coming to Hoquiam so residents can find out more about a proposed export facility.

BHP, a leading global resources company, will be holding a public open house on Thursday, September 14, from 5pm – 7pm at the Hoquiam High School Commons, to share its plan and answer questions relating to a proposed potash export facility at the Port of Grays Harbor’s Terminal 3 in west Hoquiam.

Representatives from BHP will provide a presentation about their company, what potash (potassium chloride) is, their work at the Jansen Potash Project in Canada and what their proposed project at Terminal 3 will entail.

Following the presentation, the public will have an opportunity to visit various stations and ask questions.

“We commend BHP for holding this event as an opportunity for our local citizens and other interested parties to learn more about the proposed project and what it could mean for our community,” stated Port Commissioner Stan Pinnick.

According to BHP’s website their purpose is to create long-term shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition, development and marketing of natural resources.