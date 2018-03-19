Public input needed on Hazard Mitigation Plan

Citizens in the central part of Grays Harbor have an opportunity to learn about risks associated with natural hazards that may impact the area, and to provide input.

Anyone in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and the surrounding communities are invited to an outreach session with officials as they update the Grays Harbor County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The meeting will be held from 2-4p on Wednesday, March 21 at the PUD Nichols Building.

In a release, officials say that Grays Harbor County is in the process of updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan, and this public outreach will give the public an opportunity to review information, provide comments, and provide input following the recent completion of the Risk Assessment.

During the session, maps and posters illustrating areas of concern and other data will be available for review and comment. Presentations will also be made by various members of the Planning Team.

“Citizen input is vital to assisting the agencies involved in this process to accurately present information in the Hazard Mitigation Plan.”

Hazards covered include earthquake, tsunami, flood, landslide, severe weather, climate change, drought, wildfire, volcano, and erosion.

“Our community’s local agencies are committed to understanding these risks and developing strategies to reduce the impact that these hazards may have on our community.”

The final plan will be available for review by citizens in mid to late April.

Citizens should continue to view the County’s website for information on this effort, as they will be provided another opportunity to review and comment on the final plan prior to its submission to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

http://www.co.graysharbor.wa.us/departments/emergency_management/Hazard_Mitigation_Planning.php

Location: PUD Nichols Building

220 Myrtle Street

Hoquiam, WA 98550

(ADA accessibility off Sumner Avenue entrance)

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Agencies Participating in Session:

City of Aberdeen, City of Cosmopolis, City of Hoquiam, Grays Harbor College, Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Grays Harbor County, Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2 (Central Park), Grays Harbor Transit, Port of Grays Harbor