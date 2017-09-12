Public Hospital candidates invited to Candidate Meet and Greet

On Monday, September 18 from 6-8pm, residents have an opportunity to hear from candidates for the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 board of directors.

Our Revolution and Democracy Rising are organizing the event at the Hoquiam Timberland Library, and they say that they want the let the public get to know the people we can vote for.

The event page states; “Many local positions are up for election in November. Local elections are very important because those offices directly affect on what happens right here in our communities.”

The group says that they have invited candidates running for the hospital board to the meeting to introduce themselves and tell us why we should vote for them.

6 candidates will be on the General Election ballot for the 3 open positions.

It is not confirmed how many of these candidates will be at the public forum.

You can RSVP to the meeting at the official event page.