Public comment open on option to change sex on birth certificate, or turn to “X”

The Washington State Department of Health (department) is proposing to adopt a new rule (WAC 246-490-075) to establish procedural requirements for individuals to change the sex designation on their birth certificate.

The current procedure for changing sex designation on a birth certificate has been in place since 2008.

The department is proposing to adopt a modified version of this procedure in rule to “provide greater transparency and clarity” to those who wish to make this change to their birth certificate.

The proposed rule establishes three options for sex designation: male, female, and X. The X designation is for people who identify as neither male nor female.

“This rule making is intended to meet the needs of those who identify as male or female, non-gendered, and non-binary including those born intersex.”

According to DOH, since the department established the procedure, requests for sex designation changes on birth certificates have steadily increased.

They say that as of October 12, 2017, the department has processed 252 requests compared to 56 requests in 2013.

The proposed rule would expand the current procedure, require the change to be notarized r, allow minors to make the change with parental consent, and increase the amount of health care providers who can attest to the change.

“For people whose gender identity does not match their sex designation as recorded on their birth certificates or other identity documents, having accurate identification documents is an issue of access and health equity.”

The proposed rule would adopt the current department procedure to request a change to the sex designation on a birth certificate with some changes, including:

• Expanding the current procedure to allow sex designation as male, female, or X on birth certificates;

• Modifying the current procedure to require the sex designation change application of an adult to be notarized and signed under penalty of perjury rather than requiring attestation by a medical doctor or an osteopathic physician;

• Allowing minors to change the sex designation on their birth certificate with written consent of the parent or legal guardian, and a signed attestation by a licensed health care provider whose scope of practice allows for the attestation; and

• Increasing the types of licensed health care providers who can provide the attestation to those whose scope of practice allows them to make the determination that the sex designation change is consistent with the requestor’s identity

The proposed rule only applies to amendments made to birth certificates after the original record is registered at the time of birth.

The department is accepting comments on the proposed rule until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

You may submit written comments:

• Online at the Department of Health Rules Comment Web Page

• Email to GenderChangeRuleMaking@doh.wa.gov

• U.S. mail to:

Washington State Department of Health

P.O. Box 47814

Olympia, WA 98504-7814

A timeline shows that the change would go into effect January 2018.