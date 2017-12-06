Public can comment on proposed simplified fishing rules

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing on proposals to simplify recreational fishing rules for Washington rivers, streams, and lakes during its public meeting Dec. 7-9 in Olympia.

State fishery managers are proposing a package of simplified recreational fishing rules for Washington’s rivers, streams, and lakes.

The proposals are based upon general policies for freshwater species – such as trout, steelhead, bass, walleye, and panfish – that WDFW put forth for public review in September.

For instance, WDFW has proposed assigning most lakes, ponds, and reservoirs to one of six standard season dates rather than setting a custom season for each water body.

Also, the department has proposed allowing separate daily limits for trout and steelhead rather than one combined limit.

The meeting will take place in the Natural Resources Building in Olympia.

An agenda for the meeting is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/.

The proposed rules, listed by geographical area, are available on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/rule_proposals/.