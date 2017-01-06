Prowls on Beacon Hill Drive hit multiple vehicles

UPDATE: On January 6, 2017 at about 1:00am Aberdeen officers arrested a 25-year old Aberdeen man on Chilton Road for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a multitude of items, including an I-pod which had been reported stolen in a vehicle prowl yesterday on Beacon Hill Drive in Hoquiam.

The suspect is a convicted felon with a history of possessing stolen property and drug offenses.

Hoquiam detectives will be working with Aberdeen detectives to interview the suspect further, especially as they try to determine the whereabouts of the stolen pistol.

Vehicle prowls in Hoquiam lead to no arrests, and police are looking for information.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that they were called just before midnight on Wednesday to the 400 block of Beacon Hill Drive for a suspected vehicle prowl.

According to HPD, a resident heard glass breaking and found the window of their truck had been shattered. A loaded handgun and a backpack were taken from inside

Officers checked the area, finding a small tool in the driveway that may have been used to break the window, but found no suspects.

The victim said that he saw seeing a black or dark blue, mid-90’s Honda car in the neighborhood earlier in the evening and it was not a regular vehicle to the area.

On Thursday morning, more calls came in for vehicle prowls on Beacon Hill Drive. Several vehicles appeared to have been broken into and numerous items were taken.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said, “This is likely the work of one or two people. A prolific vehicle prowler can enter and steal from multiple vehicles in just minutes. It is critical people remove their belongings and immediately report suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighborhood. We will continue to work these cases, especially in an effort to recover the stolen handgun off the streets.”

Any additional victims are encouraged to call for contact to report the crime; the non-emergency Dispatch number is 360-533-8765. Anyone with information can contact Det. Don Grossi at 360-532-0892 x 295 or dgrossi@cityofhoquiam.com.