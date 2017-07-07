Proposed hunting rules to open for public comment

Anyone with comments about upcoming hunting seasons has a chance to comment online on changes to the regional seasons, but they will need to travel outside Grays Harbor and Pacific County to comment in person.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that they are asking for comments on proposed alternatives for 2018-20 hunting seasons, and they have scheduled several meetings in July and August to present these alternatives to the public.

The alternatives have not yet been released, but WDFW says that they will be posted on WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/seasonsetting/ by July 17.

Public comments will be accepted through August 31, 2017.

Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, said comments received from the public will be used to develop specific recommendations for 2018-20 hunting seasons, which will be available for further review in January.

The department has also scheduled a series of public meetings in July and August to discuss the alternatives.

The closest meeting for local residents will be August 2 in Olympia.

July 25 – Spokane Valley: Center Place Regional Events Center, Conference Room 110, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley.

July 26 – Wenatchee: Wenatchee Convention Center, Fuji Rooms (lower level), 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

July 27 – Yakima: Fair Bridge Inn, Suites & Conference Center, 1507 N. 1st Street, Yakima.

July 31 – Lynnwood: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood.

Aug. 2 – Olympia: Red Lion Hotel, 2300 Evergreen Park Dr., Olympia.

Aug. 3 – Vancouver: Heathman Lodge, Howard/Marshall Conference Room, 7801 N.E. Greenwood Dr., Vancouver WA.

The meetings will run from 7-9 pm.

Following public comment, staff will make recommendations for the Fish and Wildlife Commission at their March 2018 meeting for adoption in April 2018.

Public Comment on specific rule proposals will happen in February 2018.