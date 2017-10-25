Proposed fees could mean $70 to visit Olympic National Park

It may cost you $70 to visit the Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier.

The National Park Service has announced that they are considering increases fees at some of the highly visited national parks during peak visitor seasons.

With this, it could mean increases at both Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park.

The proposed “peak season entrance fees” and revised fees are intended to will generate “badly needed revenue for improvements to the aging infrastructure” of the national parks.

Under a proposal, peak season entrance fees would be established at 17 national parks across the country.

The peak-season for each park would be its busiest five month period of the year.

During a five-month peak-season at each of the 17 parks, the entrance fee would be $70 per vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person. All of the funds would be used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance projects.

The peak season for each park is defined as the busiest contiguous five month period and would be:

May 1-September 30 for Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Denali National Park, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Olympic National Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Zion National Park

June 1-October 31 for Acadia National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Shenandoah National Park

January 1-May 31 for Joshua Tree National Park

The public is encouraged to comment on the National Park Service’s proposal.

30-day public comment period will close on November 23, 2017.

Comments can be submitted through the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/proposedpeakseasonfeerates.

To comment use the “Document List” or “Open For Comment” project links in the left side navigation menu. Open the document and use the “Comment Now” button. Comments will also be accepted in writing. To submit written comments, mail comments to National Park Service, Recreation Fee Program, 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.

The National Park Service is also proposing entrance and permit fee adjustments for commercial tours.

The proposal would increase the entrance fees for commercial operators and standardize commercial use authorization (CUA) requirements for road-based commercial tours, including application and management fees. All CUA fees stay within the collecting park and would fund rehabilitation projects for buildings, facilities, parking lots, roads, and wayside exhibits that would enhance the visitor experience. The fees will also cover the administrative costs of receiving, reviewing, and processing CUA applications and required reports.

This proposal would also include a peak season commercial entrance fee structure for the same 17 national parks.

Information and a forum for public comments regarding the commercial permit requirements and commercial tour fees is available October 24, 2017 to November 23, 2017 on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/commercialtourrequirements.

Written comments may be sent to National Park Service, Recreation Fee Program, 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.