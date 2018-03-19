Proposals being accepted for new Grays Harbor Tourism logo

Grays Harbor County is requesting proposals as they look to redesign or updated the Grays Harbor Tourism logo.

In a release, the county states that they are requesting proposals from “qualified professionals for creative, graphic art services”.

The project would be to either redesign or update the current Grays Harbor Tourism Department logo.

Proposals are currently being accepted until Friday, March 23rd.

The selected contractor would work with the local tourism department staff, as well as the local Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, as they develop the new marketing logo to represent Grays Harbor’s “unique tourism assets, brand and marketing message”.

The project budget is not to exceed $3,000.

Scope of Work:

Work with the Grays Harbor County Tourism Department’s Staff and Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, in the development of a new Tourism marketing logo that best represents Grays Harbor’s unique tourism assets, brand and marketing message.

Proposal Documents Should Include:

A description of the project team, including, but not limited to staff, subcontractors, and available resources. Resumes and/or statements of qualifications of key individuals that will work on the project. This should include related work experience and a description of expertise in this field. A detailed strategy as to how your project team will develop a logo that best represents Grays Harbor Tourism, and a description of the process that would be used. References from a minimum of three entities for which you have performed the duties described in this RFP. Reference information must include the name of the company, a contact person, address, phone number, and email. The submittal should include a description of hourly compensation for the work described within this RFP. This description may include other forms of benefits and compensation, such as “value added” opportunities, etc.

Submittal Process:

Please submit sealed proposals, including three copies of all submission documents, no later than 5:00pm, Friday, March 23rd. Proposals shall be clearly marked, “Grays Harbor Tourism Logo Redesign Project” and delivered to the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Office, PO Box 1229, 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. Late, emailed, or faxed proposals will not be accepted.

Grays Harbor County reserves the right to reject or accept any portion of, or all of a proposal. Grays Harbor County encourages proposals from all qualified firms and individuals possessing the necessary skills to provide these services. Grays Harbor County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Questions regarding this RFP shall be directed to Mike Bruner, Fairgrounds, Tourism and Parks Manager, at (360) 482-2651 ext. 1870, or by email at mbruner@grays-harbor.wa.us.