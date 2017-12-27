Property value appeals down in 2017
By KXRO News
|
Dec 27, 2017 @ 6:31 AM

Grays Harbor County Assessor Dan Lindgren announced that for the second year in a row, his office has received a record low number of property value appeals in 2017.

In a release, Lindgren says, “Looking back at the previous 10 years, there has been an average of 165 property value appeals per year.  In 2017, there were a total of 41 property value appeals.  This represents a 402% drop in the number of valuation appeals compared to the previous 10 year average. “

In numbers provided to KXRO, the appeals fluctuate year to year, but the highest number in recent years was in 2010 when 397 appeals came through their office, compared to the 41 appeals for 2017 as of this week.

Lindgren attributed the sharp decline in property value appeals to “better communication between the Assessor’s office and the public, a new parcel data and mapping website in 2017, along with continued efforts to increase accuracy in mass appraisal techniques”.

He says that this has resulted in greater confidence in assessed values among Grays Harbor County property owners.

The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s office is required to revalue nearly 65,000 real and personal property parcels each year.

 

 

10 Year Appeal History  
Assessment year Number of Appeals
2007 156
2008 132
2009 154
2010 397
2011 92
2012 85
2013 103
2014 269
2015 208
2016 50
2017 41

 

Related Content

Mandatory Sick Leave law takes effect in January
Hospital leadership receiving 10% pay cut to reduc...
Barrel fire leads to garage fire in Aberdeen
Speed cited as cause for accident that injured thr...
Alert citizen report leads to arrests in South Bea...
Hoquiam man arrested after barricading in apartmen...
Comments