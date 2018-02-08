Property owners needed for DNR program

The Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for individuals interested in participating in the small forest program for property owners within the Chehalis River Basin.

According to DNR, the conservation program will provide technical forestry assistance, education programs and help with development of forest stewardship plans for family forests.

They say that the goal is of promoting working forests and improving overall watershed health.

“Officially known as the Chehalis Basin Landscape Scale Restoration Project, the program is funded by the U.S. Forest Service and runs in a joint effort between the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington State University Extension and the Grays Harbor Conservation District. ”

More information on the program can be found online at tinyurl.com/y9o6tbbt. An official application form can be accessed online at dnr.wa.gov/publications/fp_sflo_e_assist_request.pdf.

Specific questions regarding the Chehalis Basin Landscape Scale Restoration Project can be directed to David Houk, service forester with the Grays Harbor Conservation District, at 360-249-8532, or by email at ghcdforester@gmail.com. Inquiries can also be sent to Julie Sackett, stewardship forester with the DNR Small Forest Landowner Office, by phone at 360-902-2903, or by email at julie.sackett@dnr.wa.gov.