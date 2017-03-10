Prolific vehicle prowler arrested in Hoquiam

A man wanted for vehicle prowls was arrested in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that while on patrol on Wednesday afternoon at about 3:00pm Sgt. Jeremy Mitchell spotted the 25-year old vehicle prowl suspect who has been posted in videos and photos several times on the HPD Facebook page.

Police say the man was cornered inside the Hoquiam 7-11 and arrested without incident.

Officers had been attempting to find the suspect for the past few weeks and they say he would usually run whenever he saw a patrol car.

According to police when the man was arrested, Sgt. Mitchell recovered several credit cards from the suspect’s pocket which had been reported stolen in a vehicle prowl on Broadway Avenue in Hoquiam.

Since the prior posts of photos and videos on their Facebook page, HPD detectives have been working additional cases, including one where the same suspect was caught on a game camera returning to a 70-foot boat moored in a local boat yard.

Police say the man was photographed entering the boat and leaving with an item under his arm.

The same boat had been burglarized on several occasions and it is believed to be by the same suspect.

The suspect was booked in the county jail on felony burglary charges and will also be interviewed by the Ocean Shores Police Department for an alleged possession of stolen property case at the beach.

Detectives continue to piece together additional cases because they say that he appears to be a prolific prowler in the Aberdeen and Hoquiam area.

Citizens are encouraged to always remove personal items and lock the vehicle at all times, even when at home.

Even if a vehicle is entered and nothing is taken, the crime should still be reported to the police.

Anyone with information should contact Hoquiam Police Det. Don Grossi at 360-532-0892 x 295 or dgrossi@cityofhoquiam.com.