Program available to help residents in their neighborhood

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is offering a free program to assist residents be prepared for a disaster in their community.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace said that disasters and emergencies can strike at any time, and while the local risk of earthquakes, tsunami, flooding and severe weather are high, most locals may not be prepared for such events.

The program is called Map Your Neighborhood(MYN) and is a free program designed by the Washington Emergency Management Department and implemented locally by Grays Harbor County Emergency Management to improve readiness at the neighborhood level.

Map Your Neighborhood is a great way to invite neighbors to attend an event to discuss disaster scenarios, how they may affect your neighborhood or street and how best you can work to reduce the impact of a disaster occurrence.

According to Wallace, MYN teaches neighbors to rely on each other, and the 90 minute local meetings are available the help neighborhood leaders get their communities get ready for a disaster, “filling the gap” between Community Emergency Response Team training (CERT) and individual preparedness.

Accompanying materials are provided at no cost.

For more information and to schedule a Map your Neighborhood community meeting, please contact Grays Harbor County Emergency Management at: ghcdem@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or call (360) 964-1575 or (360) 964-1576