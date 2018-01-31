Prisoner caught after escaping custody in Capitol State Forest

A prisoner was apprehended after escaping custody near the Grays Harbor County line.

28 year old Javier Lopez-Esteves escaped from the Capitol State Forest work crew near the Thurston County/Grays Harbor County line on Tuesday morning.

Lopez-Esteves was in custody for unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and two counts of manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to deliver narcotics out of Thurston County.

His expected release date had been tentatively set for April 2019.

During the search, the McCleary School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

“In an effort to be safe for our children I met with the school and initiated a modified lockdown of the school.” said McCleary Police Chief Steve Blumer, “We have no reason to believe the suspect is headed in our direction, but we are being proactive in our efforts and see this as a best plan practice.”

Lopez-Esteves was located and arrested approximately 8 hours later in the Capitol State Forest and was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton for questioning.