Preparedness forum at Oakville Library

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be hosting a community Personal Preparedness Forum for anyone that wants to learn more about local risks and hazards.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management, Chuck Wallace told KXRO that the event will be held tomorrow night from 6-7 pm at the Oakville Library.

“Our goal is to appear in all areas of the county to inform about the risk and hazards to each area, as well as what can be done to reduce the impact of any events upon their community, home and family.”

Discussions will include site specific risk and hazards for emergency and natural disasters, how to reduce the impact of any disaster event, and how to get involved in your community.

This event is free to anyone interested.

There will be two more events held across the county in the coming months.

May 23rd — Westport Library 5:00pm

June 6th — Ocean Shores Library 5:00pm