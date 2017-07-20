Prepare to stop outside McCleary as work continues on SR 8

Construction work on State Route 8 near McCleary will stop traffic multiple times next week.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday, July 27, vehicles in the McCleary area will be stopped several times.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes while contractor crews deliver four large girders.

The girders are part of the ongoing 2 year project to install new bridges spanning Wildcat Creek, and will be used to support the decks on the new bridges.

The entire project is intended to remove barriers to fish and improve the flow of the creek.

SR 8 remains reduced to one lane in each direction. These closures will remain in place for the duration of the project, expected to be complete by spring 2019.