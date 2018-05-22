Prepare for more delays next week near McCleary
By KXRO News
|
May 22, 2018 @ 7:35 AM

Traffic will be stopped intermittently in McCleary next week.

The Washington State say that crews will be stopping traffic in both directions of State Route 8 in McCleary between 9 am and 3 pm on Thursday, May 31, to deliver and place bridge girders.

Each closure will delay traffic up to 15 minutes.

This girder delivery is the final of these deliveries needed in ’s SR 8 Middle and East Forks Wildcat Creek fish barrier removal project.

“Correcting fish passage barriers is an important part of the state’s efforts to protect and restore fish runs negatively affected by outdated culverts under state highways. The project is expected to be complete by spring 2019.”

Cranes in the closed lanes will lift the girders from trucks and onto a structure that will become a new bridge over East Wildcat Creek.

Rain will not affect the work, however unusually high winds could delay delivery and placement of the girders.

Drivers are encouraged to add additional travel time to reach their destinations.

