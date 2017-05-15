Prepare for delays in Ocean Shores

Roadwork in Ocean Shores will bring closures to multiple roads and possibly bring a new type of road improvement.

City of Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird tells KXRO that a “roadway subgrade soil stabilization pilot test” will be done this week. On May 18, the work will be done to see if a type of product will work on the local roads, instead of cutting and replacing large sections of the asphalt.

This work is scheduled to begin around 8:00 am on the 18th, beginning on Canal Drive SE.

The work will close one lane of travel. Drivers will see flaggers and possible short term closures. While the work is done, the City says that some low volume roads may be closed and traffic will be detoured. They say that only work zone will be active at a time.

Pilot testing sites shown in the order of work scheduled for Thursday May 18:

121 Canal Dr. SE

1073 Jetty View Ave

560 Marine view Dr. SW

865 Ocean Shores Blvd. SW

479 Sportsman St. SW

155 N Razor Clam Dr. SW

365 Dolphin Ave. NE

Additional information on this supplier’s product and services can be found at http://uretekusa.com/.

If you have any questions or require additional information please contact us by phone at 940-7542 or email at nbird@osgov.com.