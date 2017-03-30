Preliminary Engineering for Aberdeen roundabout moving forward

The City of Aberdeen is moving forward with their plans for a roundabout at Market, F, and Fuller Streets.

At their Wednesday meeting, the Council approved a report to sign all the documents needed to move forward with Preliminary Engineering on the proposed roundabout near the site of the proposed Gateway Center.

During public comment, business owner Rhonda Kennedy spoke out for her business.

Kennedy added in her comments that while she is for the addition, the traffic on Market Street between F & B Streets has degraded since Market Street was changed to 2 lanes beyond F Street. She presented a design plan that she feels could improve business access and control speed limits in the area.

The grant funding for the Preliminary Engineering of the roundabout project is for $166,250, and that planning is scheduled to start in July 2017.