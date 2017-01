Submitted by Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Due to yesterday’s storms, there are widespread power outages, road closures and downed power lines and poles throughout Grays Harbor County. Grays Harbor PUD crews are dealing with multiple outages at this time. The most significant outage is from Markham west to Westport and south to Tokeland, involving 5111 […]

The post Powerful Storm Knocks out Power to 5,000+ Grays Harbor Residents appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.