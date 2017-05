Power was out for some Central Park residents for 6 hours on Tuesday.

The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO that customers reported a downed tree and line on the ground near Old Hill Road in Central Park.

Approximately 50 PUD customers on Hill Rd, Central Park Dr, School Rd, and Karjala were all impacted.

Crews were sent to the scene around 4:30 to assess the damage and make any repairs.

The announcement that power was fully restored was sent to KXRO just before 11pm.