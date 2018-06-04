Power outage impacting Cosmopolis and South Aberdeen

UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in Cosmopolis and South Aberdeen. Crews are working to determine what caused the outage.

A power outage is impacting Cosmopolis and South Aberdeen.

The Grays Harbor PUD says crews are patrolling and searching for the cause of an outage impacting roughly 2,200 customers in Cosmopolis and South Aberdeen from the area around Boone St. east to Cosmopolis.

They say there is no estimated time of restoration at this time and this is the same area that was impacted by an outage on Sunday morning.