A project to install a fish culvert will close a local road for a week and a half.

Grays Harbor County Public Works says that the Middle Satsop Road will close at milepost 5.28 starting on today.

The road is scheduled to be closed until July 21st as the work is completed.

Traffic is being re-directed through the East Satsop Road, and West Schafer Park Road for any homes above the work as well as any residents travelling to or from Matlock.