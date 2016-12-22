Port signs Overstock lease; hiring begins in February

Overstock.com will be bringing 150 jobs to Satsop, and the first 50 will be coming as soon as February.

On Wednesday, the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners approved the lease of their FlexTech Building at the Satsop Business Park to the online retailer to locate their first call center in the Northwest.

“The Overstock Customer Care center is a perfect fit for Satsop Business Park and we are thrilled they have chosen to put our infrastructure and our people to work,” announced Commission President Jack Thompson. “We would also like to extend our thanks to Governor Inslee and his office, as well as the Department of Commerce for their hard work and support, along with our economic development and workforce partners. Greater Grays Harbor Inc., Thurston County Economic Development Council, Grays Harbor College, Pac Mountain Workforce Development Council, Grays Harbor County and the Grays Harbor P.U.D. were instrumental in Overstock choosing the Satsop Business Park.”

At the special meeting, Senior Vice President Carter Lee spoke about the plans for the 20,000 sq ft they plan to use.

Carter said that customer service is vital to how Overstock does their business, and that’s what made Satsop so appealing.

“What we’ve found, is that it takes a certain type of person to do really well customer service, and we’re really excited to do that in this community. The types of people I’ve met here since I’ve visited, this is like my fourth visit now, are just the most amazing people I’ve met in my whole life. And, I think that will translate into better customer service for Overstock.”

Lee says that the company will bring approximately 150 jobs to the area, in their call center, management positions within the center, and additional jobs doing website content from the building.

The lease is effective starting January 1, when Overstock will begin moving into the business park. Lee says they plan to start hiring in the next few months.

“We’re going to go pretty quick. We want to start hiring people in February, and be training them through February. By about March and April we would have people in the building. We’d probably go 50, 50, and 50. So we’d be up to about 150 by May.”

Overstock tells KXRO that they chose the Grays Harbor site to “help boost economic recovery to the region” and they plan to work closely with local and state officials in the process.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Grays Harbor community and an ideal place for Overstock to expand its operations,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “The addition of 150 jobs will provide a significant boost to the local economy. We’re all looking forward to Overstock investing in Washington, and in Elma.”

While the site will begin as a customer call center, Overstock says that they anticipate creating “satellite teams with other functions” in Satsop for the future.

Lee added, “It’s a win-win situation. Overstock is bringing jobs to the region while at the same time increasing our ability to provide the award-winning customer support that is synonymous with our brand.”