Port to receive funds for loan payments on building

The Port of Grays Harbor will continue to receive funding for a loan for a building at the Satsop Business Park in Elma.

At their Monday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port to make three more payments out of .09 funds towards a loan that was used to construct the Enterprise Warehouse.

Commissioner Vickie Raines explained why the payments were being made.

This year’s payment from the county will be over $69,000 while the payments in 2018 and 2019 will be half of that, with the Port paying the other half.

It was announced in October that a 5 year lease was approved for Fuller Hill Development Co., a Marijuana production company, to develop the 50,000 square foot Enterprise Warehouse.

The facility is expected to be operational this year and will employ 60-70 full time employees.

The Memorandum of Understanding for the loan payments was passed unanimously.