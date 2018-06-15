Port of Grays Harbor interviews 6 to replace Caldwell

6 men were interviewed on Thursday night as possible replacements for Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Chuck Caldwell.

What originally started as 8 candidates looking to be appointed to the role of Commissioner in August was narrowed down after 2 men, Peter McMillin and David Dagnen, withdrew their names from the pool.

On Thursday, Bob Bellamy, Jim Sorensen, Aaron Dierks, Randy Dutton, Phil Papac, and Jeff Meeks were presented with the same 9 questions by Port staff as Commissioners Jack Thompson and Stan Pinnick took notes on their answers. Commissioner Caldwell served as a moderator, but told each candidate that he would not have a say in choosing his replacement.

What is the role of a Port Commissioner?

What do you see as the strengths of the Port of Grays Harbor?

What areas do you think could be improved at the Port of Grays Harbor?

What is or has been your involvement in community activities such as Lions, Eagles, Elks, and other groups?

What would you say is your 5 year vision for the Port of Grays Harbor

Why should the Port Commissioners select you over the other candidates?

How would this position fit into your personal goals?

What skills or aptitude do you have that would help you to be successful in this position?

Are you familiar with the time commitments, the benefits, the compensation, and the public disclosure requirements of this position?

All 6 men went through the questions in front of the public and other Port staff.

Bob Bellamy

Jim Sorensen

Aaron Dierks

Randy Dutton

Phil Papac

Jeff Meeks

Caldwell will resign effective at the end of July after more than 16 years of service with the Port.

Following the interviews, Commissioners Thompson and Pinnick will make their final selections and discuss these in an executive session at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 19, starting at 9am to vote on their final choice to replace Caldwell, with a motion to accept the appointment scheduled for their July meeting with the new Commissioner taking the position on August 1, 2018.

The appointment lasts until the next regular Port election in November 2019, when the candidate or anyone anyone seeking the position would need to run for election for the next 6-year term.