Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner decision delayed

The announcement of who will be the new Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner has been delayed.

Originally scheduled to be announced at a Special Meeting today, the discussion on which of the 6 men in the running to replace Commissioner Chuck Caldwell will need to be rescheduled.

All of the candidates were interviewed last week

The Port of Grays Harbor announced on Monday that the Special Meeting will need to be rescheduled after Commissioner Jack Thompson was unable to attend.

A new meeting to allow Thompson and Commissioner Stan Pinnick to discuss the merits of candidates has yet to be rescheduled.

When the remaining Commissioners are able to discuss and make their selection, they are scheduled to accept the appointment at their July meeting with the new Commissioner taking office on August 1, 2018.