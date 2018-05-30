Police make sure man does not jump from bridge
By KXRO News
May 30, 2018 @ 6:39 AM

Police made sure an apparently suicidal man did not jump from the Bridge.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at about 11:30am yesterday morning there was a man standing on the outside of the bridge rail and officers were sent to the scene.  

They say two Aberdeen officers arrived and were talking to the man and were on both sides of him and a couple of Troopers responded as well.   

Then Aberdeen Sergeant Dave Parkinson got to the scene and was able to come from behind the man and grab him around his upper body and with the help of the other two officers, they pulled him back over the rail.  

According to police the man was suicidal and he was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

