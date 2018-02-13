Police looking for suspect who was caught in the act of stealing tires

Police are still looking for a man who was caught in the act of stealing tires over the weekend.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday morning at 11:00am, officers were sent to a property in the 400 block of South Adams Street for an interrupted burglary.

The fenced location is used to store vehicles and parts associated with a nearby auto repair facility.

They say a friend called the owner of the property at about 10:45am and said there was a man inside the fenced area with an older Toyota 4-Runner.

While waiting for the owner, the friend took a picture of the suspect and vehicle.

When the property owner arrived, he parked his vehicle at the entrance of a chain link gate and contacted the 44-year old Hoquiam man inside.

According to police the suspect claimed he had permission from the owner to go inside to get some tires but the victim told him that was not true.

Police say the suspect then drove over several large tires and crashed through a section of chain link fence trying to escape.

The suspect drove from the scene with the fence stuck under the 4-Runner.

The victim called 911 and the suspect was last seen heading north on highway 101.

Four tires had been removed from a vehicle parked inside the yard, but the suspect apparently had not had a chance to load them up before being discovered.

Police say officers found the 4-Runner abandoned on Fairfield Acres Road off highway 101 and a canine searched the area but the suspect was not found.

The vehicle was impounded and evidence inside helped identify the suspect along with the picture taken at the scene by the witness.

Over the weekend officers were not able to find the suspect and the case has been turned over to detectives.