Police looking for man involved with bomb threat at Aberdeen Fire Department

The Aberdeen Police Department asked for the public‘s help over the weekend in locating a man who placed a device that caused a bomb threat.

According to APD, late Saturday night they responded to the Aberdeen Fire Department administrative building on Market Street after a suspicious device was found in the storm drain next to the building.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to remove and dispose of the device.

APD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man in a picture from a security camera. He is a person of interest in the incident.

If you recognize the subject or know his whereabouts, contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180 or 360-533-8765.